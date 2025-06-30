32 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 30, 2025
type here...

Unexploded Mortar Bomb Neutralized in Manipur’s Bishnupur District

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JUNE 30: A critical mishap was prevented in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday when central security forces and Manipur police, including a bomb disposal and detection team, were able to find and neutralize an unexploded mortar shell. The 51mm ILLG illuminating mortar shell was found at Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel, which falls under the Moirang Police Station jurisdiction.

- Advertisement -

The operation was initiated early on Sunday morning at approximately 7 a.m., after a tip-off by the local villagers. The bomb was discovered while the locals were conducting their usual agricultural activity during the current monsoon season in a paddy field. Sensitized to the possibility of danger, the villagers immediately alerted the authorities, and this prompted the quick response of the joint security team.

Related Posts:

Later, bomb disposal officials found the explosive to be a 51mm ILLG mortar bomb, a weapon chiefly utilized to light up battlefields for troop deployment, reconnaissance, and aerial photography. The device is said to be a leftover from the recent series of ethnic clashes that broke out between two groups along the Churachandpur and Bishnupur interdistrict borders.

After the discovery, police lodged a case and ascertained that during the outburst of violence in Manipur, huge amounts of explosives—many pilfered from government warehouses—had been employed by both sides. The state government has since made a report of recovery or seizure of over 28,000 such explosives, including mortars, grenades, and improvised devices.

The officials also pointed out the growing employment of drones in attacks purportedly based from Kuki-Zo controlled territory. Some of the numerous explosives used in the conflict included 51mm and 2-inch mortar bombs, weapons that have taken a heavy toll in terms of violence and are credited with killing more than 260 individuals.

- Advertisement -

The salvage of the unexploded bomb highlights the continued threat of residual ordnance in war-torn regions, and the ongoing need for caution from both civilians and security forces.

View all stories
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mother of Missing Assam Youth Makes Emotional Appeal to ULFA (I)...

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife