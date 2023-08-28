Security forces recover arms hidden in Imphal East

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 27: A combined team of special commando
unit, Khabeisoi,16 Assam Rifle and OC Sagolmang PS led by
Subedar L Bebekananda Singh, OC SPL CDO under the
supervision of Kh Herojit Singh, MPS, Addl SP (ops) Imphal East
special commando unit, Khabeisoi and overall guidance of Th
Krishnatombi Singh, SP Railway & in-charge special commando
unit, Khabeisoi conducted a search operation in the ground
area of Pukhao Terapur 150 meters from SH Brick farm, starting
5:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
In the search operation the under-noted, arms, ammunition
and explosives were found abandoned at Pukhao Terapur near
SH brick farm and seized at 5:30 pm.
1 carbine with one Magazine, 1 locally made stand gun
without Magazine, 2 blank cart, 5.56 mm in rifle ammunition 1
live rounds,1 tube launching, 1 Chinese hand grenade wrapped
with black tap, 3 nos of 51 mortar ILLG Bomb, 3 hand grenade (
H. E.) without detonator, 1 hand grenade (H.E.) without striker
pin back cap and detonator and 3 detonators.
