Security forces recover arms hidden in Imphal East

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: A combined team of special commando

unit, Khabeisoi,16 Assam Rifle and OC Sagolmang PS led by

Subedar L Bebekananda Singh, OC SPL CDO under the

supervision of Kh Herojit Singh, MPS, Addl SP (ops) Imphal East

special commando unit, Khabeisoi and overall guidance of Th

Krishnatombi Singh, SP Railway & in-charge special commando

unit, Khabeisoi conducted a search operation in the ground

area of Pukhao Terapur 150 meters from SH Brick farm, starting

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

In the search operation the under-noted, arms, ammunition

and explosives were found abandoned at Pukhao Terapur near

SH brick farm and seized at 5:30 pm.

1 carbine with one Magazine, 1 locally made stand gun

without Magazine, 2 blank cart, 5.56 mm in rifle ammunition 1

live rounds,1 tube launching, 1 Chinese hand grenade wrapped

with black tap, 3 nos of 51 mortar ILLG Bomb, 3 hand grenade (

H. E.) without detonator, 1 hand grenade (H.E.) without striker

pin back cap and detonator and 3 detonators.