Monday, March 10, 2025
Indian Army, Assam Rifles Destroy UKNA Camps Along Indo-Myanmar Border

The operation, lasting for about seven hours, was one of a sustained campaign over the last 48 hours aimed at stemming insurgent activities in the area.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: In a major counter-insurgency operation, Indian Army and Assam Rifles together destroyed six bunkers and twelve shelter camps established by the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) on the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The operation, which was carried out in the thick forests around Songphu and Henglep villages, yielded about 27 wooden (dummy) weapons and other war-like stocks.

The security troops initiated the operation on the basis of credible intelligence reports that the UKNA hideouts exist in the area. While advancing to the objectives, the militants were able to escape, leaving behind their ad hoc shelters and contraband goods.

The Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) Headquarters also afterward confirmed the outcome of the operation in a release. “The operation highlights the sincere efforts by the security forces in ensuring that peace and normalcy are brought back as soon as possible,” the release said. The strategic and rapid intervention by the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army signifies the determination to hold on to peace and security at the borders.

The action underlines the continuous efforts of security forces to counter insurgent activities in Manipur and ensure the Indo-Myanmar border, supporting the government’s stance against militant elements in the area.

