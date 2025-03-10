Manipur Police Arrest 12 Militants Amid Ongoing Crackdown

HT Digital

IMPHAL: In a significant breakthrough, Manipur police apprehended twelve militants belonging to different underground groups, including two women, in the last 24 hours.

The arrests, the largest in a day since President’s Rule was imposed on February 13, were carried out from various regions of the war-torn state. Besides the suspects, a four-wheeler, twelve mobile phones, incriminating documents, and extortion demand letters were also confiscated by police, as per an official X announcement.

The arrested persons are suspected to be members of outlawed militant groups, such as the Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Pro), United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

The militants, aged between 22 and 39 years, were accused of ferrying arms and ammunition, extortion of money from civilians, private enterprises, and government officials, and other illegal activities.

Five of those arrested were associated with Prepak-Pro, three with UPPK, two with KCP-PWG, and one each with KYKL and NRFM. Police reports stated that eleven of the militants were arrested from the valley districts of Manipur and one KYKL cadre was arrested by central security personnel at the Manipur-Myanmar border under Pillar Number 79, which comes under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station.

The arrested militants are said to be converging towards a common objective of bringing back the lost sovereignty of Manipur, which joined the Indian Union in 1949.