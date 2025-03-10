30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 10, 2025
type here...

Manipur Police Arrest 12 Militants Amid Ongoing Crackdown

The arrested militants are said to be converging towards a common objective of bringing back the lost sovereignty of Manipur, which joined the Indian Union in 1949.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL: In a significant breakthrough, Manipur police apprehended twelve militants belonging to different underground groups, including two women, in the last 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

The arrests, the largest in a day since President’s Rule was imposed on February 13, were carried out from various regions of the war-torn state. Besides the suspects, a four-wheeler, twelve mobile phones, incriminating documents, and extortion demand letters were also confiscated by police, as per an official X announcement.

Related Posts:

The arrested persons are suspected to be members of outlawed militant groups, such as the Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Pro), United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

The militants, aged between 22 and 39 years, were accused of ferrying arms and ammunition, extortion of money from civilians, private enterprises, and government officials, and other illegal activities.

Five of those arrested were associated with Prepak-Pro, three with UPPK, two with KCP-PWG, and one each with KYKL and NRFM. Police reports stated that eleven of the militants were arrested from the valley districts of Manipur and one KYKL cadre was arrested by central security personnel at the Manipur-Myanmar border under Pillar Number 79, which comes under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station.

- Advertisement -

The arrested militants are said to be converging towards a common objective of bringing back the lost sovereignty of Manipur, which joined the Indian Union in 1949.

10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Crack Down on Rs 400 Crore Online Trading Scam,...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park