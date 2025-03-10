Assam’s Annual Budget to Be Presented Today by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: Assam’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be tabled in the state Assembly on Monday, March 10, by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

The budget is important as it will be the last complete budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government prior to the next Assembly election in 2026.

The next Assam Assembly election is scheduled for April 2026. In that case, being an election year, it can present only an interim budget at the earlier end of the year. Traditionally, the interim budget lasts only for a three to six month period whereas the full budget would be brought in only once a new government has been established following the election.

Since this will be the last full budget of the present government, most expect it to be a populist one with several welfare steps to benefit the people. The Annual Budget Statement (Budget Estimates) for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented formally in the Assembly at 11:30 AM on Monday.

For the ongoing financial year 2024-25, the revised budget estimates were Rs 1,68,672.95 crore. In readiness for the impending budget presentation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog completed the final touches to the budget on Sunday evening before tabling it in the Assembly.