Assam Government Announces Highest Civilian Awards for 2024

GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has revealed the winners of its topmost civilian honors in 2024, honoring the personalities for their exemplary work in different areas.

A total of 20 top-notch personalities are to be awarded for their remarkable work, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The news came after a high-level cabinet meeting, where the Chief Minister asserted that it is necessary to award people who have surpassed others in their respective areas.

The state’s highest civil honor, the Assam Baibhav Award, has been awarded to Lieutenant General (Retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, the erstwhile General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command.

He has been awarded for his remarkable contributions to the nation, especially in military service. His efforts have had a major influence on national security and defense policies.

Besides this, six people have been chosen for the Assam Saurav Award, which is the state’s second-highest civilian honor.

The winners of this award are:



• Subramanian Ramadorai from Tamil Nadu

• Dr. Bappi Pal from Hojai

• Dr. Purabi Saikia from Lakhimpur

• Dwipen Baruah from Kamrup

• Hemanta Dutta from Darrang

• Uma Chetry from Golaghat



Besides this, thirteen prominent people have been elected for the Assam Gaurav Award due to their outstanding contributions. The winners include:



• Phuleswari Dutta (Lakhimpur)

• Meenakshi Das (Kamrup)

• Parthib Sundar Gogoi (Sivasagar)

• Dhirendra Nath Pal (Dhubri)

• Haridas Das (Barpeta)

• Binong Teron (Karbi Anglong)

• Nazrul Haque (Sribhumi)

• Biswajit Bora (Jorhat)

• Bharat Kalita (Bajali)

• Barlangfa Narzary (Kokrajhar)

• Ram Sashoni (Dibrugarh)

• Upamanyu Borkakoty (Sivasagar)

• David Pratim Gogoi (Kamrup)



These elite awards honor excellence in various professions, including military service, education, arts, literature, and social work.

The award function will be held in Guwahati on March 30, 2025, where the awardees will be felicitated in a grand ceremony.