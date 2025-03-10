30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 10, 2025
type here...

Assam Government Announces Highest Civilian Awards for 2024

The award function will be held in Guwahati on March 30, 2025, where the awardees will be felicitated in a grand ceremony.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has revealed the winners of its topmost civilian honors in 2024, honoring the personalities for their exemplary work in different areas.

A total of 20 top-notch personalities are to be awarded for their remarkable work, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

The news came after a high-level cabinet meeting, where the Chief Minister asserted that it is necessary to award people who have surpassed others in their respective areas.
The state’s highest civil honor, the Assam Baibhav Award, has been awarded to Lieutenant General (Retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, the erstwhile General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command.

Related Posts:

He has been awarded for his remarkable contributions to the nation, especially in military service. His efforts have had a major influence on national security and defense policies.
Besides this, six people have been chosen for the Assam Saurav Award, which is the state’s second-highest civilian honor.

The winners of this award are:


• Subramanian Ramadorai from Tamil Nadu
• Dr. Bappi Pal from Hojai
• Dr. Purabi Saikia from Lakhimpur
• Dwipen Baruah from Kamrup
• Hemanta Dutta from Darrang
• Uma Chetry from Golaghat

- Advertisement -

Besides this, thirteen prominent people have been elected for the Assam Gaurav Award due to their outstanding contributions. The winners include:


• Phuleswari Dutta (Lakhimpur)
• Meenakshi Das (Kamrup)
• Parthib Sundar Gogoi (Sivasagar)
• Dhirendra Nath Pal (Dhubri)
• Haridas Das (Barpeta)
• Binong Teron (Karbi Anglong)
• Nazrul Haque (Sribhumi)
• Biswajit Bora (Jorhat)
• Bharat Kalita (Bajali)
• Barlangfa Narzary (Kokrajhar)
• Ram Sashoni (Dibrugarh)
• Upamanyu Borkakoty (Sivasagar)
• David Pratim Gogoi (Kamrup)


These elite awards honor excellence in various professions, including military service, education, arts, literature, and social work.

The award function will be held in Guwahati on March 30, 2025, where the awardees will be felicitated in a grand ceremony.

10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Crack Down on Rs 400 Crore Online Trading Scam,...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park