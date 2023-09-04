Security forces recover explosives from Imphal East

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Combined team of Manipur police and

security forces have recovered 2 explosives from Imphal East

district during a search operations conducted in the last 24

hours.

The combined team also conducted search operations in the

fringe and vulnerable areas of Churachandpur, Kakching,

Thoubal, Imphal West districts.

Movement of 318 vehicles along NH-37 with essential items

have also been ensured while strict security measures have

been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy

are also provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free

and safe movement of the vehicles.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 130 checkpoints were

installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and

the valley and Manipur police also detained 1343 persons in

connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Manipur police also appealed to the general public not to

believe in rumours and to be aware of false videos. Any

circulations of unfounded videos etc. may be confirmed from

the rumour free number – 9233522822 of Central Control room.

Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms,

ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security

forces immediately, said Police Control Room of Manipur police

in a press release.