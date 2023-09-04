Security forces recover explosives from Imphal East

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Combined team of Manipur police and
security forces have recovered 2 explosives from Imphal East
district during a search operations conducted in the last 24
hours.
The combined team also conducted search operations in the
fringe and vulnerable areas of Churachandpur, Kakching,
Thoubal, Imphal West districts.
Movement of 318 vehicles along NH-37 with essential items
have also been ensured while strict security measures have
been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy
are also provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free
and safe movement of the vehicles.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 130 checkpoints were
installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and
the valley and Manipur police also detained 1343 persons in
connection with violations in different districts of the State.
Manipur police also appealed to the general public not to
believe in rumours and to be aware of false videos. Any
circulations of unfounded videos etc. may be confirmed from
the rumour free number – 9233522822 of Central Control room.
Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms,
ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security
forces immediately, said Police Control Room of Manipur police
in a press release.