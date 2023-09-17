27 C
Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and war like stores in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 16: A joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF and Manipur Police
launched an operation in general area of Village Khodang, in district Churachandpur, on
a specific intelligence and successfully recovered a huge cache of weapons,
ammunition and war like stores.
A total of 15 weapons including 14 Improvised Mortars, 1 Single Barrel weapon and
other war like stores were recovered.
In a similar operation in Thoubal, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Thoubal police
launched a search operation in general area Kwarok Maring on Sept 15. During the
extensive search of the suspected location, the teams recovered one 9mm Carbine and
other war like stores.
The recovered items have been handed over to Police.

