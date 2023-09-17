Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and war like stores in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: A joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF and Manipur Police

launched an operation in general area of Village Khodang, in district Churachandpur, on

a specific intelligence and successfully recovered a huge cache of weapons,

ammunition and war like stores.

A total of 15 weapons including 14 Improvised Mortars, 1 Single Barrel weapon and

other war like stores were recovered.

In a similar operation in Thoubal, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Thoubal police

launched a search operation in general area Kwarok Maring on Sept 15. During the

extensive search of the suspected location, the teams recovered one 9mm Carbine and

other war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Police.