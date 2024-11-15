20 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur’s Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Nov 14: Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur’s Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, police said on Thursday.

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, a police statement said.

- Advertisement -

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said. (PTI)

Related Posts:

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter