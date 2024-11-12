21 C
Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Manipur

File Photo
IMPHAL, Nov 11: Security forces seized several arms, ammunition and IEDs during search operations in hill and valley districts of Manipur during the last three days, a statement issued by Assam Rifles said on Monday.

On Saturday, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police during an operation at L Khonomphai village jungle in Churachandpur district, seized one .303 rifle, two 9 mm pistols, six 12 single barrel rifle, one .22 rifle, ammunition and other war-like stores, it said.

In another operation by the joint team between S Choungoubung and the Maohing of Kangpokpi district, one 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, one point 303 rifle, two SBBL guns, two 0.22 pistols, two improvised projectile launchers, grenades, ammunition were also seized.On Sunday, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and BSF launched an intelligence-based operation to recover arms and ammunition in general area of Utangpokpi in Kakching district during which one 0.22 rifle, ammunition and other war-like stores were seized.

The seized items have been handed over to Manipur Police, it said, adding “The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies.” (PTI)

