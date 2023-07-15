Seems PM Modi has taken ‘vow of total silence’ on Manipur violence, says Cong

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 14 (PTI): The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a “vow of total silence” on the violence in the northeastern state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the prime minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning.

“Prime Minister dialled the Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning,” he asked on Twitter.

“Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he’s taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur,” Ramesh alleged.

- Advertisement -

The Congress has been seeking a response from the prime minister of Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many lives lost and loss of property.