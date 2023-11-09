SEIL organised to commemorate ABVP’s 75 years

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 8: Students Experience in Interstate-Living
(SEIL), programme was organised to commemorate Akhil
Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s 75 years of its foundation
recently in Meghlaya.
Carrying key to unity in diversity ABVP started an innovative
project SEIL in 1965 for emotional integration in the distant
regions of the country.
SEIL project is very simple, but it is most effective for national
Integration, by forging sense of belongingness and self-
realisation of cultural similarities amongst the youth in their
formative age, a pr stated.
SEIL has shown more practical approach towards National
Integration. This year 75 delegates from various states of
India visited Northeast for the Northeast study tour. In
Meghalaya 10 SEIL delegates were traditionally welcomed at
Shillong Unit, Tura Unit and Jowai Unit by ABVP Karyakartas.
These SEIL delegates will be staying with the local families of
Meghalaya and share their knowledge on local traditions of
Khasi, Garo and Jaintia thereby strengthening the emotional
bonds among the local people and the SEIL delegates. The
SEIL delegates will be in Meghalaya till November 19.
During their stay they will be visiting important historical and
tourist places, national Institutes and will also meet eminent
personalities of the state.