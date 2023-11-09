SEIL organised to commemorate ABVP’s 75 years

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: Students Experience in Interstate-Living

(SEIL), programme was organised to commemorate Akhil

Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s 75 years of its foundation

recently in Meghlaya.

Carrying key to unity in diversity ABVP started an innovative

project SEIL in 1965 for emotional integration in the distant

regions of the country.

SEIL project is very simple, but it is most effective for national

Integration, by forging sense of belongingness and self-

realisation of cultural similarities amongst the youth in their

formative age, a pr stated.

SEIL has shown more practical approach towards National

Integration. This year 75 delegates from various states of

India visited Northeast for the Northeast study tour. In

Meghalaya 10 SEIL delegates were traditionally welcomed at

Shillong Unit, Tura Unit and Jowai Unit by ABVP Karyakartas.

These SEIL delegates will be staying with the local families of

Meghalaya and share their knowledge on local traditions of

Khasi, Garo and Jaintia thereby strengthening the emotional

bonds among the local people and the SEIL delegates. The

SEIL delegates will be in Meghalaya till November 19.

During their stay they will be visiting important historical and

tourist places, national Institutes and will also meet eminent

personalities of the state.