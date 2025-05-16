35.4 C
Seven Insurgents Arrested in 36-Hour Crackdown Across Manipur Valley Districts

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 16: In a major counter-insurgency drive, security forces have arrested seven individuals linked to various insurgent outfits operating in Manipur’s valley districts over the past 36 hours, officials confirmed on Friday. The coordinated operations also resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication equipment, and other warlike materials.

The arrested individuals are reportedly involved in a series of anti-social activities, including extortion, looting, and issuing demand letters to local residents in recent months. Authorities stated that these arrests form part of ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent networks and curb militancy in the region.

Among those apprehended were two operatives of the banned United National Liberation Front – Koireng group, arrested from Andro Parking in Imphal East. A .32 pistol, a magazine, and two 9mm cartridges were recovered during the operation.

In separate actions, a member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP PWG) was nabbed from Khangabok Part II in Thoubal district, while another individual associated with the banned Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak was arrested from Khonghampat Awang Leikai in Imphal West.

Further operations led to the arrest of a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei faction) in Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East, and two active members of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from Koirengei Bazar in the same district.

All the arrested individuals, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings. Security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring peace in the region through sustained counter-insurgency measures.

