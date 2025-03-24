31 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 24, 2025
type here...

Manipur Security Forces Arrest Eight in Anti-Extortion and Militancy Crackdown

In Imphal West District, three individuals were apprehended from Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station for their involvement in extortion

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 24: In a significant move to curb insurgency and maintain law and order, security forces in Manipur arrested eight individuals involved in extortion and militant activities across various districts. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle insurgent networks and bring stability to the region.

- Advertisement -

In Imphal West District, three individuals were apprehended from Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station for their involvement in extortion and abduction under the name of the banned group Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

Related Posts:

The arrested individuals were identified as Wahengbam Wanglen Meitei (22), Moirangthem Changkhonba Singh (18), and Khundongbam Meghachandra Singh (19). Their illicit activities had been causing distress among the local population, and their capture marks a crucial step in combating insurgency in the area.

In another operation, security personnel arrested three active members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh alias Ratan (47), and RK Navy Meitei (32).

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), two .303 LMG magazines, sixteen .303 live rounds, three 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, one 5.56 mm INSAS live round, one 7.62 mm AK live round, and twenty-four Ballister cartridges. This operation is regarded as a major success in weakening militant operations in Bishnupur District.

- Advertisement -

Further intensifying their crackdown, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), from Ningombam Lamkhai crossing near Punya Toyota Showroom under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from transport operators, causing financial strain on local businesses. His arrest is expected to bring relief to transporters and curb such criminal activities in the region.

Additionally, security agencies arrested Md. Taj Khan alias Romen (37), an active member of PREPAK-Pro, from Mantripukhri Bazar near Kalimai Mandir under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East District.

Authorities seized two mobile phones and a wallet from his possession. He was allegedly engaged in extorting money from shopkeepers in and around Mantripukhri Bazar. The crackdown on such extortion rackets is crucial in ensuring the safety of traders and businesses in the district.

Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP Leader Allegedly Caught in Attempted Assault in Tripura’s Boxanagar

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious 7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?