Manipur Security Forces Arrest Eight in Anti-Extortion and Militancy Crackdown

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 24: In a significant move to curb insurgency and maintain law and order, security forces in Manipur arrested eight individuals involved in extortion and militant activities across various districts. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle insurgent networks and bring stability to the region.

- Advertisement -

In Imphal West District, three individuals were apprehended from Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station for their involvement in extortion and abduction under the name of the banned group Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

The arrested individuals were identified as Wahengbam Wanglen Meitei (22), Moirangthem Changkhonba Singh (18), and Khundongbam Meghachandra Singh (19). Their illicit activities had been causing distress among the local population, and their capture marks a crucial step in combating insurgency in the area.

In another operation, security personnel arrested three active members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh alias Ratan (47), and RK Navy Meitei (32).

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), two .303 LMG magazines, sixteen .303 live rounds, three 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, one 5.56 mm INSAS live round, one 7.62 mm AK live round, and twenty-four Ballister cartridges. This operation is regarded as a major success in weakening militant operations in Bishnupur District.

- Advertisement -

Further intensifying their crackdown, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), from Ningombam Lamkhai crossing near Punya Toyota Showroom under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from transport operators, causing financial strain on local businesses. His arrest is expected to bring relief to transporters and curb such criminal activities in the region.

Additionally, security agencies arrested Md. Taj Khan alias Romen (37), an active member of PREPAK-Pro, from Mantripukhri Bazar near Kalimai Mandir under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East District.

Authorities seized two mobile phones and a wallet from his possession. He was allegedly engaged in extorting money from shopkeepers in and around Mantripukhri Bazar. The crackdown on such extortion rackets is crucial in ensuring the safety of traders and businesses in the district.