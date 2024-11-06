Shillong Municipal Board mandates dog registration to address stray concerns

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: The Shillong Municipal Board has introduced a mandatory pet dog registration across the city, requiring all dog owners to obtain official tags for their pets or face penalties, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Under Section 128 of the Municipal Act, residents must now register their dogs and purchase identification tags for a fee of Rs 250.

In a public notice, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board warned that dogs found without tags would be classified as strays, with owners subject to legal consequences.

The measure will address the growing concerns over stray dogs in public areas.

Additionally, with the new system, pet owners are also legally obligated to keep their dogs from roaming freely on roads and in public spaces.

- Advertisement -

The municipality officials also emphasized that registration will help distinguish owned pets from actual strays, facilitating better enforcement of animal control in Shillong.

Meanwhile, dog owners can complete the registration process at the Shillong Municipal Board office, and authorities are urging immediate compliance to avoid potential legal action.