Sikkim: 50 students from across India tie Rakhi to Army personnel on Nathula border

GANGTOK, Aug 30: Altogether 50 university and college
students from all over the country visited Sikkim’s Nathula
bordering China to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Army
personnel.
The students tied Rakhi to the wrists of the soldiers and
distributed sweets to them, besides interacting with the
residents of Tsomgo under the Vibrant Village Programme, a
centrally sponsored scheme.
The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23
for the overall development of villages on the Indo-China
border and the improvement of the quality of life of people in
these areas.
The students also tied Rakhi on chief minister Prem Singh
Tamang’s wrist during the Seema Darshan programme
inaugurated by him from here.
The function, Seema Darshan, was organised under the Vibrant
Village Programme jointly organised by the state government,
ITBP, Army and Hemant Yadav Foundation.
‘Seema Darshan’ is one of the priority activities under the
Vibrant Village Programme to generate awareness about the
life, culture and tradition of the people, and security forces in
the border areas.
Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, “I extend my
gratitude to the Prime Minister for his dedication to prioritising
border villages and striving to create vibrant communities.”
Singh also pointed out that being a border state, Sikkim gives
priority to national security and takes a serious approach to
their service towards the nation.
He also extended greetings to the people of Sikkim, especially
to all sisters, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and the army
personnel who are rendering their service for the safety and
security of the public.
“As we celebrate this special day, let us also reflect on our
collective responsibility to protect and uphold the values of
unity, diversity, and brotherhood that are the cornerstone of
our society.
“Just as a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, signifying her
trust and belief in his protection, let us all pledge to protect the
harmony and prosperity of our state,” said the chief minister.
Dr Hemant Yadav of the Hemant Yadav Foundation said the
interaction between the students and army personnel was
significant as it would bring the students closer to the life the
soldiers live in difficult conditions for the safety and security of
the nation. (PTI)