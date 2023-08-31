Sikkim: 50 students from across India tie Rakhi to Army personnel on Nathula border

GANGTOK, Aug 30: Altogether 50 university and college

students from all over the country visited Sikkim’s Nathula

bordering China to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Army

personnel.

The students tied Rakhi to the wrists of the soldiers and

distributed sweets to them, besides interacting with the

residents of Tsomgo under the Vibrant Village Programme, a

centrally sponsored scheme.

The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23

for the overall development of villages on the Indo-China

border and the improvement of the quality of life of people in

these areas.

The students also tied Rakhi on chief minister Prem Singh

Tamang’s wrist during the Seema Darshan programme

inaugurated by him from here.

The function, Seema Darshan, was organised under the Vibrant

Village Programme jointly organised by the state government,

ITBP, Army and Hemant Yadav Foundation.

‘Seema Darshan’ is one of the priority activities under the

Vibrant Village Programme to generate awareness about the

life, culture and tradition of the people, and security forces in

the border areas.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, “I extend my

gratitude to the Prime Minister for his dedication to prioritising

border villages and striving to create vibrant communities.”

Singh also pointed out that being a border state, Sikkim gives

priority to national security and takes a serious approach to

their service towards the nation.

He also extended greetings to the people of Sikkim, especially

to all sisters, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and the army

personnel who are rendering their service for the safety and

security of the public.

“As we celebrate this special day, let us also reflect on our

collective responsibility to protect and uphold the values of

unity, diversity, and brotherhood that are the cornerstone of

our society.

“Just as a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, signifying her

trust and belief in his protection, let us all pledge to protect the

harmony and prosperity of our state,” said the chief minister.

Dr Hemant Yadav of the Hemant Yadav Foundation said the

interaction between the students and army personnel was

significant as it would bring the students closer to the life the

soldiers live in difficult conditions for the safety and security of

the nation. (PTI)