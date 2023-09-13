Sikkim bans homestay owner from leasing, renting their establishments to any third party

GANGTOK, Sept 12: The Sikkim government has banned

homestay owners in the Himalayan state from leasing and

renting their establishments to any third party, an official said

on Tuesday.

Homestays will now be run and operated only by the local

entrepreneur owning the business.

An advisory issued by the state government’s Tourism and Civil

Aviation department September 11 stated that as per rule of

the Sikkim Registration of Homestay Establishment Rules of

2013, the homestay owners are not permitted to lease, rent

their homestay unit to any third party and that the homestay

owners are advised to comply with the same.

Further, any report on violation of the same shall be dealt with

strictly by the department, it said.

The Homestay Association of Sikkim(HAS) has been demanding

a ban on leasing and renting of homestay establishments to any

third party.

The Sikkim government provides subsidised loans for the

establishment of homestays in the Himalayn state to promote

entrepreneurship amongst local stake holders in the Tourism

industry. (PTI)