Senior BRO official inspects infra projects in North Bengal, Sikkim

GANGTOK, Sept 11: Additional director general (eastern sector)
of the Border Roads Organisation, PKH Singh inspected several
ongoing infrastructure projects in Sikkim and northern West
Bengal.
He reviewed the progress of the projects during his visit to the
region from September 7-11.
During his Sikkim visit, he, along with Project Swastik’s chief
engineer Brigadier Manoj Gupta held meetings with Sikkim
chief secretary V B Pathak and other senior state government
and army officials and urged the authorities to remove
bottlenecks to speed up land acquisition, forest and wildlife
clearances for infrastructure projects.
The chief secretary assured the BRO officials that all clearances
will be expedited in a time-bound manner and said that the
next review meeting will be held in the last week of November.
The two senior BRO officials also called on Sikkim Governor
Lakshman Prasad Acharya and apprised him about the ongoing
and future infrastructure projects being undertaken by the BRO
in the Himalayan state.
The governor lauded the efforts of the BRO in maintaining
connectivity in the state despite heavy rainfall.