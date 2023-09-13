Senior BRO official inspects infra projects in North Bengal, Sikkim

GANGTOK, Sept 11: Additional director general (eastern sector)

of the Border Roads Organisation, PKH Singh inspected several

ongoing infrastructure projects in Sikkim and northern West

Bengal.

He reviewed the progress of the projects during his visit to the

region from September 7-11.

During his Sikkim visit, he, along with Project Swastik’s chief

engineer Brigadier Manoj Gupta held meetings with Sikkim

chief secretary V B Pathak and other senior state government

and army officials and urged the authorities to remove

bottlenecks to speed up land acquisition, forest and wildlife

clearances for infrastructure projects.

The chief secretary assured the BRO officials that all clearances

will be expedited in a time-bound manner and said that the

next review meeting will be held in the last week of November.

The two senior BRO officials also called on Sikkim Governor

Lakshman Prasad Acharya and apprised him about the ongoing

and future infrastructure projects being undertaken by the BRO

in the Himalayan state.

The governor lauded the efforts of the BRO in maintaining

connectivity in the state despite heavy rainfall.