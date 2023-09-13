Most college principals satisfied with implementation of NEP 2020: NEHU VC

SHILLONG, Sept 12: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) vice-
chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Tuesday claimed that
principals of 75 colleges affiliated with the varsity were satisfied
with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.
He also claimed that none of the principals of the affiliated
colleges have officially intimated any difficulty in implementing
the four-year undergraduate courses in their respective
colleges.
His statement came in the wake of the state college teachers’
umbrella organisation the Meghalaya College Teachers
Association’s (MCTA) ongoing ‘non-cooperation’ movement
demanding the rollback of the policy.
“A meeting with principals of all affiliated colleges was held on
July 21, 2023. Majority of college principals said they are
satisfied with the move (to implement the NEP 2020),” the
NEHU vice-chancellor said in a statement.
He said the university has not received any letter from any of
the principals of affiliated college intimating their difficulty in
implementing the NEP 2020 in respect of the four-year
undergraduate courses.
Shukla refuted the MCTA’s allegation that the NEP 2020 policy
was implemented in a “dictatorial” manner in July this year
without “consulting all stakeholders”.
The Academic Council had in September 2020 discussed and
constituted a task force following which the Executive Council
had in October that year adopted the same, the university
informed through a statement.
It added that the university has implemented the NEP 2020 for
its PG courses since last year.
MCTA secretary Airpeace Rani who is among the delegation
that met the NEHU VC on Monday told PTI that the teachers
were “not satisfied” with the outcome of the meeting and that
the “non-cooperation” movement of the college teachers will
continue until the matter is resolved in the next Academic
Council meeting.
The next academic council meeting is due to be held by late
October or early November this year, NEHU officials said.
“Our demand is simple – revoke the July notification of the
university which was not approved by the Academic Council,”
Rani said.
He added, “Until then, the MCTA will continue with its non-
cooperation movement and will not render their service to
teach under the new 4-year UG course.”
According to senior leaders of the MCTA, many colleges are not
equipped to teach under the NEP 2020 syllabus and many do
not have the required infrastructure and the teachers are not
trained.
On this, the NEHU VC has assured that the university will be
assisting colleges in all their inadequacies.
Earlier the vice chancellor of the North said the university has
no intention of reversing the decision to implement the
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020“However, in an effort to
ensure the best possible implementation of the policy, the
university will thoroughly discuss any shortcomings or issues
that may arise during the process in the forthcoming Academic
Council meeting,” Prof Shukla said after a meeting with the
delegation of the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association
(MCTA).
The vice-chancellor further urged the MCTA to cooperate
actively and collaborate with the university to ensure the
smooth implementation of NEP 2020. According to him, the
primary aim is to enhance the overall educational experience
and well-being of the students. (PTI) (With inputs from NNN)