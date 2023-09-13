Most college principals satisfied with implementation of NEP 2020: NEHU VC

SHILLONG, Sept 12: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) vice-

chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Tuesday claimed that

principals of 75 colleges affiliated with the varsity were satisfied

with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

He also claimed that none of the principals of the affiliated

colleges have officially intimated any difficulty in implementing

the four-year undergraduate courses in their respective

colleges.

His statement came in the wake of the state college teachers’

umbrella organisation the Meghalaya College Teachers

Association’s (MCTA) ongoing ‘non-cooperation’ movement

demanding the rollback of the policy.

“A meeting with principals of all affiliated colleges was held on

July 21, 2023. Majority of college principals said they are

satisfied with the move (to implement the NEP 2020),” the

NEHU vice-chancellor said in a statement.

He said the university has not received any letter from any of

the principals of affiliated college intimating their difficulty in

implementing the NEP 2020 in respect of the four-year

undergraduate courses.

Shukla refuted the MCTA’s allegation that the NEP 2020 policy

was implemented in a “dictatorial” manner in July this year

without “consulting all stakeholders”.

The Academic Council had in September 2020 discussed and

constituted a task force following which the Executive Council

had in October that year adopted the same, the university

informed through a statement.

It added that the university has implemented the NEP 2020 for

its PG courses since last year.

MCTA secretary Airpeace Rani who is among the delegation

that met the NEHU VC on Monday told PTI that the teachers

were “not satisfied” with the outcome of the meeting and that

the “non-cooperation” movement of the college teachers will

continue until the matter is resolved in the next Academic

Council meeting.

The next academic council meeting is due to be held by late

October or early November this year, NEHU officials said.

“Our demand is simple – revoke the July notification of the

university which was not approved by the Academic Council,”

Rani said.

He added, “Until then, the MCTA will continue with its non-

cooperation movement and will not render their service to

teach under the new 4-year UG course.”

- Advertisement -

According to senior leaders of the MCTA, many colleges are not

equipped to teach under the NEP 2020 syllabus and many do

not have the required infrastructure and the teachers are not

trained.

On this, the NEHU VC has assured that the university will be

assisting colleges in all their inadequacies.

Earlier the vice chancellor of the North said the university has

no intention of reversing the decision to implement the

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020“However, in an effort to

ensure the best possible implementation of the policy, the

university will thoroughly discuss any shortcomings or issues

that may arise during the process in the forthcoming Academic

Council meeting,” Prof Shukla said after a meeting with the

delegation of the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association

(MCTA).

The vice-chancellor further urged the MCTA to cooperate

actively and collaborate with the university to ensure the

smooth implementation of NEP 2020. According to him, the

primary aim is to enhance the overall educational experience

and well-being of the students. (PTI) (With inputs from NNN)