27 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 3, 2024
type here...

Sikkim BJP president loses to SKM’s Kala Rai

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, June 2: Sikkim BJP president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency, officials said on Sunday.

Thapa, a sitting MLA and a former minister lost to Rai by 2,968 votes.

- Advertisement -

Rai polled 6,723 votes while Thapa got 3,755.

Sikkim Democratic Front’s DB Thapa polled 1,623 votes, while BK Tamang (CAP-A) bagged 581 votes.

Polling for the 32-member Sikkim Assembly was held on April 19 along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes for the 32-member Sikkim Assembly started at 6 am on Sunday. (PTI)

Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State