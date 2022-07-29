Sikkim CM declares July 27 as holiday dedicated to professional drivers

GANGTOK, July 28 (PTI): Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that July 27 will be observed as a restricted holiday dedicated to professional drivers, who would be hereby officially referred to as ‘Sarathi’.

He made the announcement at a function held to celebrate ‘Sarathi Samman Diwas’ as a mark of respect for the drivers.

The chief minister also announced the formation of the Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board for the well-being of professional drivers and their families.

Sources said that professional drivers had voted in large numbers for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the 2019 assembly polls, which party supremo Tamang had recognised after coming to power by handing out various incentives to them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The previous government (under Pawan Kumar Chamling) had absolute contempt for professional drivers despite their contribution to the state’s economy.”

Tamang said his government has done its best to provide dignity and respect to professional drivers employed in both government and private sectors.