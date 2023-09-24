Sikkim CM P S Tamang hails passage of women’s reservation bill by Parliament

GANGTOK, Sept 22: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh

Tamang on Friday hailed the passage of women’s reservation

bill by parliament.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to reserve one-third of

seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women

received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya

Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

“I am delighted to learn that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

have overwhelmingly passed women’s reservation bill,

known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” he said in a

social media post.

Tamang hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the

Central government for the passage of women’s reservation

bill by parliament which will provide 33 per cent reservation

to women in Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.

The Sikkim chief minister congratulated all women of Sikkim

and the country for getting their due rights of fair

representation in the state assemblies and Lok Sabha once

the bill becomes law in due course. PTI