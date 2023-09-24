Sikkim CM P S Tamang hails passage of women’s reservation bill by Parliament

GANGTOK, Sept 22: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh
Tamang on Friday hailed the passage of women’s reservation
bill by parliament.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to reserve one-third of
seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women
received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya
Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.
“I am delighted to learn that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
have overwhelmingly passed women’s reservation bill,
known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” he said in a
social media post.
Tamang hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the
Central government for the passage of women’s reservation
bill by parliament which will provide 33 per cent reservation
to women in Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.
The Sikkim chief minister congratulated all women of Sikkim
and the country for getting their due rights of fair
representation in the state assemblies and Lok Sabha once
the bill becomes law in due course. PTI