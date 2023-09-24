Arunachal CM congratulates PM for passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday

and congratulated him for the passage of the women’s

reservation bill in Parliament, saying women will now have

greater representation in the highest decision-making bodies.

Khandu also said that during the meeting, he had an

enriching discussion with the prime minister on various

development matters of Arunachal Pradesh.

“An honour indeed to meet Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi

Ji today. I congratulated him for the historic passage of Nari

Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in both the Houses of Parliament,

making reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State

Assemblies a reality,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The chief minister said with this landmark transformative

reform, now women will have representation in the highest

decision-making bodies in greater numbers.

“I am truly indebted to Hon’ble PM for his bold move

towards women empowerment.”

Khandu said, “Also had an enriching discussion…on various

development matters of Arunachal Pradesh. Blessed to have

his margdarshan and am humbled by his love and affection

for the people of our state.”

The bill to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and

state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod

on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its

favour. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday. (PTI)