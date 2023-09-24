Arunachal CM congratulates PM for passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema
Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday
and congratulated him for the passage of the women’s
reservation bill in Parliament, saying women will now have
greater representation in the highest decision-making bodies.
Khandu also said that during the meeting, he had an
enriching discussion with the prime minister on various
development matters of Arunachal Pradesh.
“An honour indeed to meet Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi
Ji today. I congratulated him for the historic passage of Nari
Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in both the Houses of Parliament,
making reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State
Assemblies a reality,” he wrote on ‘X’.
The chief minister said with this landmark transformative
reform, now women will have representation in the highest
decision-making bodies in greater numbers.
“I am truly indebted to Hon’ble PM for his bold move
towards women empowerment.”
Khandu said, “Also had an enriching discussion…on various
development matters of Arunachal Pradesh. Blessed to have
his margdarshan and am humbled by his love and affection
for the people of our state.”
The bill to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and
state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod
on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its
favour. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday. (PTI)