Sikkim CS reviews preparations for Dalai Lama’s visit

GANGTOK, Sept 17: Sikkim chief secretary V B Pathak

reviewed the preparations for the visit of Tibetan spiritual

leader the Dalai Lama to the Himalayan state next month,

officials said.

Chairing the review meeting with senior state government

officials at the secretariat here on Saturday, Pathak issued

directives for the logistical and security arrangements in

Sikkim for the duration of the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state.

The chief secretary held detailed discussions with officials

with regard to security arrangements in Paljor stadium on

October 11 where a large number of devotees will gather to

take the blessings of the Tibetan spiritual leader, they said.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Sikkim from October 10-

14, after a gap of nearly 13 years.

While reviewing the proposed itinerary and the event

schedule at Paljor Stadium, the chief secretary urged for

coordinated efforts among various government agencies and

departments to ensure smooth coordination, meticulous

planning, and stringent security measures to guarantee the

safety and security of the devotees and the Dalai Lama. (PTI)