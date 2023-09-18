Sikkim CS reviews preparations for Dalai Lama’s visit

GANGTOK, Sept 17: Sikkim chief secretary V B Pathak
reviewed the preparations for the visit of Tibetan spiritual
leader the Dalai Lama to the Himalayan state next month,
officials said.
Chairing the review meeting with senior state government
officials at the secretariat here on Saturday, Pathak issued
directives for the logistical and security arrangements in
Sikkim for the duration of the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state.
The chief secretary held detailed discussions with officials
with regard to security arrangements in Paljor stadium on
October 11 where a large number of devotees will gather to
take the blessings of the Tibetan spiritual leader, they said.
The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Sikkim from October 10-
14, after a gap of nearly 13 years.
While reviewing the proposed itinerary and the event
schedule at Paljor Stadium, the chief secretary urged for
coordinated efforts among various government agencies and
departments to ensure smooth coordination, meticulous
planning, and stringent security measures to guarantee the
safety and security of the devotees and the Dalai Lama. (PTI)
