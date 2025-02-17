Sikkim Reports Four Suicides in a Day, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, Raising Mental Health Concerns

HT Digital

GANGTOK, Feb 17: In a concerning trend, Sikkim recorded four suicides in a single day, including that of a 13-year-old boy.

- Advertisement -

The deaths, reported from different regions of the state on February 14, highlight the urgent need for mental health intervention and awareness. Three of the deceased were found hanging, while another individual died by suicide after jumping from a bridge into a river.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man, underscoring that mental distress affects people of all ages.

According to police reports, a 38-year-old resident of Upper Mamring in Namchi district was found hanging. A 13-year-old boy from Geyzing, West Sikkim, was also found hanging from a tree. A 71-year-old man reportedly jumped off the Rothak Bridge under the jurisdiction of Nayabazar police station in Soreong district. Additionally, a 21-year-old housewife from Pegong, North Sikkim, was found dead by hanging.

The increasing number of suicides in Sikkim has become a cause for serious concern, with reports surfacing almost daily. The varied backgrounds of the victims—including students, working professionals, and the elderly—highlight the widespread nature of mental health issues.

- Advertisement -

The recent spike has raised urgent questions about underlying causes such as depression, financial struggles, family conflicts, and social isolation. Mental health experts and authorities are calling for immediate action, emphasizing the need for stronger support systems, awareness campaigns, and affordable mental health services.

Addressing this crisis requires early intervention, community awareness, and accessible counseling services. Experts stress the importance of normalizing conversations around mental health and ensuring that individuals receive timely support to prevent further tragedies.