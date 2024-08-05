27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Sikkim Science Centre added to tourist itinerary list

Sandeep Tambe, the secretary of Sikkim’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), mentioned that incorporating Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will elevate the center's visibility and offer visitors a distinctive experience.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: The Sikkim Science Centre has been included to the official tourist itinerary list of the state, a press release said on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Sandeep Tambe, the secretary of Sikkim’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), mentioned that incorporating Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will elevate the center’s visibility and offer visitors a distinctive experience.

“The Centre offers a variety of interactive exhibits and programmes that appeal to both children and adults,” Tambe informed.

Tambe further emphasized the advantages of adding the Science Centre to the tourism map, stating that it would not only benefit the local community but also offer valuable learning opportunities for school students.

Additionally, this initiative is expected to enhance the understanding and appreciation of science and technology among the local population.

- Advertisement -

The Sikkim Science Centre boasts a range of captivating attractions, including a 3D theatre, planetarium, and innovation hub, all aimed at providing an interactive and educational experience for science enthusiasts, Tambe further stated.

Visitors are urged to explore the centre and engage in its diverse activities.

10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM announces financial aid worth Rs 239.10 crore for Gandatwisa

The Hills Times -
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List