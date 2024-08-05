Sikkim Science Centre added to tourist itinerary list

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: The Sikkim Science Centre has been included to the official tourist itinerary list of the state, a press release said on Sunday.

Sandeep Tambe, the secretary of Sikkim’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), mentioned that incorporating Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will elevate the center’s visibility and offer visitors a distinctive experience.

“The Centre offers a variety of interactive exhibits and programmes that appeal to both children and adults,” Tambe informed.

Tambe further emphasized the advantages of adding the Science Centre to the tourism map, stating that it would not only benefit the local community but also offer valuable learning opportunities for school students.

Additionally, this initiative is expected to enhance the understanding and appreciation of science and technology among the local population.

The Sikkim Science Centre boasts a range of captivating attractions, including a 3D theatre, planetarium, and innovation hub, all aimed at providing an interactive and educational experience for science enthusiasts, Tambe further stated.

Visitors are urged to explore the centre and engage in its diverse activities.