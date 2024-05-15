28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Sikkim transport dept to use AI Algorithms for traffic management

E-challan will also be generated automatically as per Central Motor Vehicle Act 1980

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, March 14: The Sikkim Transport Department has decided to introduce ‘Artificial intelligence driven traffic management system’ in the Himalayan state from May 25, an official said on Tuesday.

The new system powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms is designed to automatically detect the validity of documents such as insurance, tax, fitness, pollution under control (PUC) and permit along with traffic violations such as speeding, jumping signals, improper lane, usage etc, Transport Commissioner-cum Secretary Raj Yadav said.

- Advertisement -

The e-challan will also be generated automatically as per Central Motor Vehicle Act 1980 by the new transport management system, he said.

All vehicle owners (including government vehicles) are required to keep all their vehicle documents upto date as any discrepancies will lead to the issuance of an e-challan which will be resolved at the level of the concerned SP/ RTO of the district, Yadav said. (PTI)

Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chris Hemsworth on Scorsese & Coppola’s criticism of superhero films: It...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves