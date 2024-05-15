Sikkim transport dept to use AI Algorithms for traffic management

GANGTOK, March 14: The Sikkim Transport Department has decided to introduce ‘Artificial intelligence driven traffic management system’ in the Himalayan state from May 25, an official said on Tuesday.

The new system powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms is designed to automatically detect the validity of documents such as insurance, tax, fitness, pollution under control (PUC) and permit along with traffic violations such as speeding, jumping signals, improper lane, usage etc, Transport Commissioner-cum Secretary Raj Yadav said.

The e-challan will also be generated automatically as per Central Motor Vehicle Act 1980 by the new transport management system, he said.

All vehicle owners (including government vehicles) are required to keep all their vehicle documents upto date as any discrepancies will lead to the issuance of an e-challan which will be resolved at the level of the concerned SP/ RTO of the district, Yadav said. (PTI)