July 10, Thursday: The body of Devi Maya Gurung, a woman from Singling, Soreng in Sikkim, was discovered lifeless in a park near Nehru Park, Delhi, under mysterious circumstances. The discovery was made by visitors to the park, who alerted the authorities.

Gurung had been residing and working in Delhi. Upon learning of her death, her father and brother traveled to Delhi to claim her body. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of death and any potential foul play.

The community remains in shock as they await further details from the ongoing investigation.