Sikkim’s second Lok Sabha MP dies at 90

GANGTOK, June 27: Former Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim Pahalwan Subba died on Thursday at a hospital near Gangtok following a prolonged illness, his family said.

Subba, 90, had successfully contested the 1980 election on a ticket of the Sikkim Janata Party (SJP) and had served as an MP till 1984. He was the second MP of the state and the first one to have won in a contest.

After Sikkim became a part of India, Congress leader Chhatra Bahadur Chhetri was elected unopposed from the seat in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls.

Subba’s mortal remains will be taken to his ancestral village Timburbung in the Soreng district where his cremation will take place on Friday, his family said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences to Subba’s family.

“I offer my prayers for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace,” he said in a message.

He also visited the Central Referral Hospital where Subba passed away and paid his respects.

“It was a solemn moment, honouring the memory of a respected individual who was also the first elected MP from Sikkim,” Tamang said. (PTI)