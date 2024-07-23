HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: Minister for Women Resources Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse on Monday flagged-off the skill development programme for Rural Women through Mobile Skill Morung programme at Sechü-Zubza, Kohima.

Kruse highlighted the transformative potential of the programme. She also emphasised that the training would equip the participants with skills to create garments and source of livelihood.

She expressed confidence in the participants’ potential impact, stating that the skills acquired would empower them through their work. Secretary and ex-officio director employment, skill development and entrepreneurship Kovi Meyase, underscored the urgent need to address workforce participation disparities between rural and urban women. He emphasized the significance of the skill development programme in Nagaland, where despite a relatively higher female workforce participation rate, rural women are predominantly engaged in agriculture.