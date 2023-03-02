Milestone In Nagaland’s History: 2 Women Candidates Elected In 2023 Assembly Polls For The First Time

KOHIMA, March 2: Nagaland scripts history by appointing two women candidates for the very first time in the 2023 assembly election on Thursday. The two female candidates are Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu hailing from ruling NDPP. Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from Western Angami-8 and Hekani Jakhalu accomplished from Dimapur-III.

- Advertisement -

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter thanked the locals of Nagaland for blessing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and alliance BJP alliance with another fresh commission to serve the northeastern state. PM Modi further stated that the double engine government will keep operating for the progress of the state. The Prime Minister lauded the party workers for their endless hardwork ensuring this result. Modi further congratulated the women candidates who will “carry the hopes of women and future generations as changemakers and role models” with passion and courage.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, a local hotel owner, participated against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an Independent. The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had campaigned for Kruse. Jakhalu is a Delhi University graduate as well as a faculty there.

- Advertisement -

Jakhalu Kense is a US-educated lawyer turned social entrepreneur and founder of YouthNet. She is also an awardee of the Nari Shakti Puraskar award from the President of India at Rastrapati Bhavan on International Women’s Day. As far as Dimapur III seat is concerned, Jakhalu in her manifesto has shared a vision for Youth Development, women empowerment, minority rights, and model constituency.