Nagaland Receives ‘Best State in Horticulture 2024’ Award

July 12, Friday: Nagaland has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best State in Horticulture 2024’ at the Agriculture Leadership Conclave held on July 10 in New Delhi. The award was presented to the State government by the Agriculture Leadership Awards, recognizing Nagaland’s exceptional efforts in advancing horticulture development through innovative programs and policies.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who received the award on behalf of the State government, expressed her excitement and gratitude in a tweet: “I am thrilled to receive the ‘Best State in Horticulture 2024’ award on behalf of the State government from the Agriculture Leadership Awards at the Agriculture Leadership Conclave on July 10 in New Delhi. Nagaland has been honoured with this award for its exceptional efforts in introducing innovative programmes & policies that have significantly advanced horticulture development, benefiting farmers and rural communities across the state. This recognition is a testament to the visionary and dynamic leadership of our Hon’ble Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.”

The award highlights Nagaland’s commitment to boosting horticulture, which has positively impacted the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities across the state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing productivity, and ensuring food security.

This accolade serves as a significant milestone for the state, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the government and the agricultural community in transforming Nagaland into a model state for horticulture development.