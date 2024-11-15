Space education lab in Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor

ITANAGAR, Nov 14: A space education lab was set up in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district by ISRO Space Tutor in collaboration with Vyomika Space Academy.

The lab was inaugurated by state Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School at Yazali, officials said on Thursday.

Sona while lauding the innovative initiative of the Keyi Panyor district administration said that the space education lab being the first in the state, has paved the way for exploring the wonders of space for young minds and that the new district is setting a good example for the whole of the state to emulate.

SAC/ISRO Director Nilesh Desai said that India is making great strides in the field of space exploration and exposure of young learners to space science would definitely fasten India’s progress as a whole.

Local MLA Toko Tatung addressing the occasion stressed on the significance of space science in the education sector and encouraged the students and teachers to make full use of the Lab.

The Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta said, “It is an initiative to not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger.” (PTI)