State specific disaster in Tripura, heat wave harasses citizens

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 23: The Tripura government has declared the ongoing heat wave in the state a “state specific disaster”.

The Tripura government, while declaring the heat wave a “state specific disaster”, laid out a set of directives in an advisory.

It instructed district administrations across Tripura to activate emergency operation centres and ensure the readiness of quick response teams and resources.

Additionally, importance of maintaining uninterrupted power supply to all areas in Tripura has been emphasized, along with collaboration with key agencies to ensure citizen safety.

The advisory highlights the prolonged nature of the hot and humid weather in Tripura, with forecasts indicating its continuation.

Medical experts’ concerns regarding sun exposure and potential health risks, such as sun strokes, are also noted.

Tripura has officially recognized heat wave, sun stroke, and sun burn as “state specific disasters”.

District disaster management authorities in Tripura have been urged to conduct extensive awareness campaigns through various media channels, disseminate weather updates, provide safe drinking water, and establish shaded areas in public spaces.

Additionally, they have been tasked with offering medical assistance to vulnerable communities.

Individuals have been advised by the Tripura government to limit outdoor activities, especially between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and increase water intake.

Recommendations include wearing lightweight, light-coloured, cotton clothing, using protective gear like goggles and hats, avoiding dehydration-inducing beverages, and refraining from consuming high-protein or stale food.

Farmers have been instructed to prioritize irrigation for summer maize, pulses, and other crops, while ensuring proper shelter and ventilation for animals during the afternoon heat.

These measures are aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of the prevailing weather conditions and ensuring the well-being of Tripura’s citizens and livestock.