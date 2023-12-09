19 C
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Strong Opposition To Manipur Govt’s Decision To Lift Liquor Prohibition Act

Updated:
IMPHAL, Dec 8: The recent decision by the Manipur government to lift the Liquor Prohibition Act has faced staunch opposition from various organisations actively campaigning against substance abuse in the state. The All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) and the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) criticised the government for ignoring the voices of the people and urged it to revoke the decision. They emphasised the need for effective enforcement of the prohibition Act instead of legalising liquor.

Joining the chorus of disapproval, the Janata Dal (United) condemned the government’s decision, questioning the rationale behind it. Dr Nimaichand Luwang, spokesperson for JD(U), expressed concern about the potential negative impact on the younger generation, emphasising that the revenue generated from liquor sales might not outweigh the potential harm to the future pillars of the nation. The JD(U) strongly criticised the government for taking such a decision amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, suggesting a lack of concern for the suffering population.

The JD(U) leaders, including the president, vice-president, and other functionaries, held a press conference to voice their opposition to the decision. They pointed out that the government’s actions during a time of crisis reflected a disregard for the people affected by the prolonged ethnic violence. The leaders also criticised the state BJP leaders for celebrating victories in other states while the people of Manipur refrained from celebrating Ningol Chakouba, a significant festival, as a mark of mourning for those who lost their lives in the ongoing violence. (NNN)

