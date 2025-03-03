30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Strong Winds Fuel Multiple Fire Incidents and Cause Damage Across Nagaland 

The majority of the cases were jungle fires, according to North Kohima Fire Station SI (O.C) Chumbemo Patton.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Gusty winds on Sunday caused several fire incidents in and around Kohima at seven areas viz. Meriema, Chakhabama, Seikhazou D. Khel Kohima Village, Medical College area, D. Block and two places in Lower Forest Colony.

- Advertisement -

The majority of the cases were jungle fires, according to North Kohima Fire Station SI (O.C) Chumbemo Patton. Fortunately, no lives were lost. Firemen and emergency responders contained the fires, although the source of the fires is yet unknown.

Related Posts:

In another incident, a tree fell due to gusty winds beside the Nagaland Olympic Office (NOA) in Kohima, damaging no less than three parked cars. Fallen trees also hit several VIP quarters in Raj Bhavan Colony.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), which is under the Home Department, stated that there was extensive damage in the state caused by the sudden windstorm. Commissioner and Secretary Lhouchalie Viya affirmed that Kohima, Kiphire, and Noklak districts were the most hit.

At Kiphire and Noklak, the reports stated widespread household destruction. In Kiphire, homes at Seyochung and Kiusam circles were hit by the storm, and at Noklak, Nokyan B Village was destroyed.

- Advertisement -

Authorities also fought a forest fire in Forest Colony where the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other bodies worked at an unprecedented speed to save the populace and properties.

NSDMA is now evaluating the extent of the damages and waiting for detailed reports from the District Disaster Management Authorities to organize further relief efforts.

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

8-Year-Old Binita Chetry from Assam Shines on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers