Strong Winds Fuel Multiple Fire Incidents and Cause Damage Across Nagaland 

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Gusty winds on Sunday caused several fire incidents in and around Kohima at seven areas viz. Meriema, Chakhabama, Seikhazou D. Khel Kohima Village, Medical College area, D. Block and two places in Lower Forest Colony.

The majority of the cases were jungle fires, according to North Kohima Fire Station SI (O.C) Chumbemo Patton. Fortunately, no lives were lost. Firemen and emergency responders contained the fires, although the source of the fires is yet unknown.

In another incident, a tree fell due to gusty winds beside the Nagaland Olympic Office (NOA) in Kohima, damaging no less than three parked cars. Fallen trees also hit several VIP quarters in Raj Bhavan Colony.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), which is under the Home Department, stated that there was extensive damage in the state caused by the sudden windstorm. Commissioner and Secretary Lhouchalie Viya affirmed that Kohima, Kiphire, and Noklak districts were the most hit.

At Kiphire and Noklak, the reports stated widespread household destruction. In Kiphire, homes at Seyochung and Kiusam circles were hit by the storm, and at Noklak, Nokyan B Village was destroyed.

Authorities also fought a forest fire in Forest Colony where the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other bodies worked at an unprecedented speed to save the populace and properties.

NSDMA is now evaluating the extent of the damages and waiting for detailed reports from the District Disaster Management Authorities to organize further relief efforts.