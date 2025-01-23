Student bodies express displeasure over ‘forced closure’

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Five student bodies in Manipur have expressed displeasure over the repeated “forced closure” of the office of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) by an underground outfit.

“The action of shutting down of the MOA for some reason or other should not happen in future again in view of its importance,” Mayengbam Somorjit, spokesperson of the five student organisations, told pressmen in front of the MOA office located at Khuman Lampak here on Monday.

Somorjit highlighted the importance of MOA and explained the essential tasks for the players who will represent Manipur in the ensuing 38th National Games to be hosted by Jharkhand from January 28 to February 14.

Despite earlier appeals from the student bodies, including DESAM, AIMS, KSA and SUK, the MOA office closure has continued, Somorjit rued.

He recalled that at around 2:30 pm on January 18, a group of individuals who identified themselves to be an underground group shut the MOA office again, apart from threatening the association’s office bearers.

“Such action has seriously paralysed the working of the office,” Somorjit said.

Somorjit then appealed to the chief minister to initiate necessary action for the smooth functioning of the association so that it can work in a peaceful manner and demanded that adequate security should be provided to the MOA officials.

All the five student bodies will now take a big responsibility to ensure that activities of the association are carried out properly, he said. (NNN)