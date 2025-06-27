Supply chain remains disrupted, but no shortage of food items, fuel in Tripura: Official

AGARTALA, June 26: Tripura has “enough stock” of essential commodities such as rice, wheat and sugar even though the supply chain of these items has been disrupted due to massive landslides in Assam’s hill region, an official said on Thursday.

Currently, Tripura has a stock of rice for 86 days, wheat for 50 days, pulse for 50 days, sugar for 22 days and salt for 30 days, he said.

However, the fuel stock can meet the demand for four to five days, he said.

“We are reviewing the food stock and fuel storage daily after the disruption of the supply chain due to landslides affecting railway tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR),” Food & Civil Supplies’ Director Sumit Lodh told PTI.

He said Special Secretary Debapriya Bardhan held a review meeting with the FCI, Railways and IOCL officials on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

"As of now, there is no shortage of PDS (public distribution system) items even after the disruption in the supply chain. Fuel stock is relatively less as demand for only four to five days can be met," he said.

Lodh said the NFR authorities have undertaken restoration work to clear the debris on war footing and claimed that the train services are expected to resume by June 29.

“If the connectivity is restored by June 29, there will be no problem in meeting the demand for foodstuff as well as fuel. If the time limit (June 29) extends, it will cause trouble for fuel supply”, he said.

The government is in touch with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and the NFR to handle the situation smoothly.

The train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam have been suspended from June 23 due to massive landslides affecting railway connectivity with Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Barak Valley. (PTI)