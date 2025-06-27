Tripura like to implement new transfer policy for equitable postings: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 26: The Tripura government is set to introduce a comprehensive transfer policy for government employees to ensure equitable postings across the state. Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the new policy would prevent employees from remaining in one location for an extended period, except under special circumstances.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly constructed building at Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said, “No government employee will be allowed to stay in the same place for too long. Provisions will be made for special cases, but otherwise, all postings will follow a uniform system.”

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, emphasized that the present government functions with “clarity and transparency” in every field. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to balanced development across all regions of Tripura.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Saha said, “Our PM has always emphasized that development is the key to progress. Several areas remained neglected after independence, but since 2014, he has worked to ensure inclusive growth throughout the country.”

The Chief Minister underlined the state’s focus on education, calling it a top priority. “Inauguration of this school building is just one step. Similar infrastructure upgrades are underway statewide. We are also improving teaching methodologies, enhancing student facilities, and launching teacher training programs.”

He likened students to “clay dolls,” molded by the quality of education and guidance they receive. Noting improved results in board examinations like TBSE and CBSE, he also stressed the importance of character building. “Education must also instill values. Children should be encouraged to engage in social work and learn from the lives of great personalities.”