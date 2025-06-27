26.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 27, 2025
type here...

Two militants arrested in Manipur, firearms recovered

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 26: Security forces have arrested two members of proscribed outfits in Manipur and recovered firearms from their possession, police said on Thursday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended on Tuesday from one of the floating huts in the Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, a senior officer said.

- Advertisement -

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

Related Posts:

“The floating huts on the lake were used as a makeshift transit camp and hideout by militants”, the officer said, adding that several household items which were used by cadres of outlawed organisations were recovered and the huts were dismantled.

In a follow-up action, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Nachou Awang Leikai area in the district, the police said.

One active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (P) was also arrested from his Soibam Leikai residence in Imphal East district, the officer said.

- Advertisement -

Two 9 mm pistols and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, he said.

“Overall, the law and order situation in the state was normal,” the police said.

Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, the officer said.

These operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

- Advertisement -

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Propping Hollywood epics: Dehradun company arms ‘Game of Thrones’ and other...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India