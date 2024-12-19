Tripura DGP, CS, BSF visits bordering areas

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 18: Two days ahead of the 72nd Plenary Session North Eastern Council (NEC) Tripura director general of police, chief secretary, additional director general of BSF Eastern Command has visited the bordering areas of Tripura reviewed the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness.

- Advertisement -

BSF in press statement said that ahead of NEC 72 Plenary Session, today J K Sinha, chief secretary, Tripura, Amitabh Ranjan, DGP, Tripura, Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata, accompanied by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG Tripura Frontier BSF visited BSF Ambassa under Dhalai district and adjoining area and further to Border Out Post N C Nagar in Sepahijala District and reviewed the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness.

“During the visit various issues pertaining to effective border management that is day and night intense domination of border by BSF, Joint operation with Police & other Int agencies to prevent trans border crime, action against touts facilitating illegal migration, destruction drive of cannabis, Security of border population residing ahead of fence and plan for relocation of villages ahead of Border Fence, road connectivity and supply of electricity to BOPs, land acquisition cases etc were discussed in depth”, said the BSF in press statement

During visit to BOP N C Nagar, DIG BSF Gokulnagar also briefed the visiting dignitaries about the current security scenario and extra steps taken to further strengthen border security. “Chief secretary and DGP Tripura lauded the tireless and persistent efforts of BSF troops deployed on border in difficult terrain. The visit underscored the commitment of BSF in conjunction with State authorities to bolster border security, of international border with Bangladesh border”, said the BSF official.