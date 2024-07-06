Symposium on POSCO held in Nagaland

KOHIMA, JULY 5: Nagaland chief secretary J. Alam on Friday said that the guidelines to support persons under Section 39 Of POCSO Act, 2012 should be adopted by the state and implemented at the earliest.

The chief secretary said this during a symposium on ‘Model guidelines with respect to support persons under Section 39 of POCSO Act 2012’ held at Hotel Japfu in Kohima on Friday.

Alam then requested all the stakeholders to sensitise everyone on child rights so that every child is protected and further advised that students in schools should also be sensitised about child rights.

Chairman, NSCPCR, Alun Hangsing, in his keynote address, mentioned that this commission was instituted in the year 2013 and since its inception, it has been trying its best to create awareness from the grass root level. He emphasised on the importance of child rights and said that there are four pillars involved i.e, right to survival, right to protection, right to development and right to participation.

He said, “We are all stakeholders and the government is taking keen interest to strengthen the commission for child rights. The aim of every government is to build a vibrant society and for that children are the backbone of the nation. One needs to keep all those rights in the proper place so that children are provided with a conductive atmosphere. There is also the importance of a support person, who plays a vital role in child rights. These guidelines should be implemented at the earliest to strengthen the Act.”

Later, in the technical session, secretary of judicial justice and law department, Y. Longkumer (NJS) spoke on the topic of ‘Victim Compensation and Roles of a support person’. Consultant – Legal Division, NCPCR, Anuj Saluja highlighted on the ‘Guidelines for support persons u/s 39 POCSO’. (NNN)