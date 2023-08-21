Private schools body urges Dimapur dist admin to revoke order on closure of schools

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 20: The All Nagaland Private Schools Association

(ANPSA) has urged the Dimapur deputy commissioner to either

revoke or modify the order asking all schools under the district

to suspend physical classes from August 21 to August 26 due to

rising cases of conjunctivitis among school students.

The DC, in an order on August 19, following consultations with

the district officials of the health and family welfare

department and school education department, directed all

schools under Dimapur district to suspend physical classes for

six days from August 21 to contain the spread of the eye flu

among the school-going students.

In a letter to the DC, ANPSA (central) president Nini Sekhose

and general secretary PJ Nathan informed that as per the verbal

direction of Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE)

chairman, the ANPSA (central) had conducted a survey of

schools on the prevalence of eye flu among the students. The

letter said many of the schools reported that the infection was

present in their schools but not to an alarming extent while

some schools reported nil prevalence. As per the schools, only a

few students, about two or three, were absent on a daily basis

because of the disease, it said.

“There was no problem in continuing physical classes due to

this disease,” the ANPSA said.

“We have seen that though a few students get infected, they

recover fast, and therefore, there has been no significant

number of absentees in the schools due to the eye flu. We are

able to carry on physical classes taking care to adhere to the

recommendation of the health department in preventing the

flu,” it said.

The letter further said all the schools under the NBSE are now

in the process of conducting mid-term exams for Class 12 while

some schools are also conducting exams for lower classes.

It said if the schools in Dimapur are closed down for a week,

they will not be able to complete the exams in the given

timeframe thereby affecting the completion of the syllabus. It

added 99% of schools in the state are affiliated to NBSE.

It also pointed out that there are also all Catholic schools in the

state which come under the NBSE and that they have common

question papers for their schools. It will not be possible for

them to bring out another common question paper for

Dimapur district alone as the exams are slated to begin by

August 21, 2023.

In view of the above, the ANPSA requested the DC to allow the

schools to remain open voluntarily so that the exams can be

conducted uninterrupted.