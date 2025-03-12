Tawang MLA raises manpower shortage in LM dept

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 11: The Tawang Assembly Constituency MLA Namgey Tsering on Tuesday has raised the issue of lack of manpower in the Land management department in Tawang.

- Advertisement -

The Tawang MLA said, “It is a critical issue concerning our Tawang district. There has been severe shortage of field staff in the Land Record/Management branch in the district. This shortage has led to delays in many developmental activities, leaving important projects in a mute mode. I urge the state government and land management department minister to immediately depute and post sufficient manpower in the district.”

While replying to the question during the question hour the land management minister Balo Raja has assured to resolve the issue soon. But the minister has requested the house not to send in any recommendation for transfer and posting of staffs as it hampered in rational posting of manpower and thereby hampering the overall development of the state.