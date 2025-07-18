Taxi Association Awaits Govt Talks Before Responding to New Safety Rules in Meghalaya

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JULY18: The East Khasi Hills Taxi Welfare Association (EKHTWA) on Thursday said it will make its official stand on the Meghalaya government’s newly proposed regulations regarding safety for commercial transport only after it sits down with the concerned authorities.

We are waiting for a meeting with the government, as suggested. Only after careful consideration will we state our position,” said EKHTWA president Wandonbok Jyrwa, stressing that the association is willing to negotiate but will make its judgment based on results of the talks.”.

The new safety directive, issued by the Meghalaya government, mandates all commercial vehicles to prominently display major driver information such as name, licence number, contact details, and address in an attempt to increase passenger safety, especially for women and lone passengers.

While acknowledging the government’s intent to improve safety, Jyrwa underscored the need for better enforcement and support on the ground. He pointed out the necessity of 24/7 deployment of traffic personnel, saying, “There should be no excuse of staff shortage. Many youths, including taxi drivers, are ready to join the police force if given an opportunity.”

Jyrwa also cautioned commuters to keep alert while traveling. He appealed to passengers to always observe the registration number of the taxi and, where applicable, take photographs of the vehicle, both the interior and exterior. Providing such information to family or friends could ensure enhanced safety.

On the aspect of driver behavior, Jyrwa also admitted that while most drivers are upright, some with ill motives can pose danger to passengers. He appealed to people to stay away from taxis driven by drivers who seem drunk and demanded serious legal action against them.

He also added that the association has conducted internal disciplinary action against drivers who have been involved in drug offenses, especially in places such as Polo and Them Bijoy. “We do not want the whole taxi community to be slandered because of a few offenders,” he added.

As per the government’s new regulation, the owners of vehicles will be provided with one month’s time to adhere to it after its implementation. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also the in-charge of the Transport Department.

The rule will be applicable to all commercial vehicles running on the permits from the Transport Department via the district transport offices. To begin with, the rule will be implemented for four-wheeled commercial vehicles only, and there might be an extension to two-wheelers later depending on the feasibility. Private cars, government, as well as government enterprise-owned vehicles, will be exempted.