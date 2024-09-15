26 C
Teachers are backbone of nation: Tripura CM

Responsibility of teachers to explain NEP to students

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA,  Sept 14: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday emphasised the crucial role of teachers in successfully implementing the National Education Policy, stating that teachers are the backbone of the nation.

“The National Education Policy is being implemented not only in Tripura but across the country. It is the responsibility of teachers to help students understand the National Education Policy because teachers are the backbone of the nation,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr Saha, who also serves as the state’s education minister, said this while felicitating all the teachers honoured by the state education department at the chief minister’s official residence on Saturday.

On the occasion, Dr. Saha acknowledged the outstanding contributions of teachers in building a fair and ethical society and expressed his sincere gratitude, congratulating all the honorees.

“The teachers have a direct relationship with the students. They also have the important responsibility of making students aware of the National Education Policy. In particular, students should be informed about all the policy guidelines. Teachers are among the most prominent members of society, and their role is vital in guiding the right direction for the community. The future depends on them. However, attention must be paid to ensuring students achieve good results,” said Dr. Saha.

He highlighted the state government’s dedication to the overall development of the education system.

“Various important initiatives have been undertaken to improve the education sector comprehensively. Efforts are ongoing to address teacher shortages in various schools. Initiatives are being taken to fill vacancies. The central and state governments have worked together to address the recent flood situation, with cooperation from all sectors. The education department also suffered significant losses due to the flood. As a result, some financial assistance has been provided to the Education Department,” Dr. Saha added.

Officials of the Education Department were present at the event organized on this occasion.

Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
