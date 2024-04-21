28 C
Terrorists allegedly shoot Assam Rifles jawan from Gohpur to death in Manipur

HT Digital,

Imphal, April 21: Gopal Biswakarma, a 48-year-old Assam Rifles jawan from Gohpur, was reportedly killed by terrorists in Manipur, according to reports received on Sunday.

Biswakarma, who was a part of the 36 Assam Rifles deployed in Sripur, Manipur, was allegedly killed during an intense gunfight between the security forces and a terrorist group in the early hours of the day.

A native of Rajabari in Gohpur, Biswakarma had joined the Assam Rifles in 2002 and had recently returned to Manipur on April 16 following a 60-day leave. He is survived by his elderly mother, wife, two daughters and four elder brothers.

