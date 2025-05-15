Third batch of trainees Under “Catch Them Young” initiative felicitated at Nirjuli

‘Through these training programmes, our youth can become self-reliant and even job creators’

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 14: The third batch of trainees under the state government’s “Catch Them Young” initiative was formally felicitated with certificates of completion at a valedictory function held at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development in Nirjuli.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development under the leadership of Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, aims to skill and empower youth across Arunachal Pradesh in the field of animal husbandry and dairy development.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, Shri Hage Tari, congratulated the trainees and commended the success of the programme. “With three batches successfully trained, and two more to go, this initiative is making a visible impact on the ground,” he said.

Tari highlighted the importance of self-employment and skill development in light of limited government job opportunities. “Government cannot provide employment to everyone, but through these training programmes, our youth can become self-reliant and even job creators,” he emphasized.

He further encouraged the trainees to utilize the knowledge and skills gained to access various state and central schemes focused on dairy and livestock development. “This is the beginning. Do not stop here—use what you’ve learned to move toward self-sustainability and entrepreneurship,” he urged.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s vision of a ‘White Revolution’ in Arunachal Pradesh, Secretary Tari mentioned the government’s ongoing coordination with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to promote dairy farming. “Buffalo-based dairy production is being emphasized in many states like Uttar Pradesh, and we too are aligning with this approach,” he added.

Each district in Arunachal Pradesh has been assigned a mentor secretary to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of such initiatives. “We are reaching the doorsteps of the people through visionary governance under Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” Tari noted.

Director of the department, Dr Danjan Longri, also addressed the function, expressing hope that the trainees would apply their skills in establishing dairy units and allied ventures. “This initiative has provided the platform to learn, overcome challenges, and move forward confidently in the dairy sector,” he said.

The event marked the successful completion of the third batch of trainees, following earlier batches focused on piggery and dairy. Officials said the remaining two batches will soon begin training under the same initiative.

The ceremony was attended by Nodal Officer Dr N Taipodia, Joint and Deputy Directors, senior officials, farm managers, project officers, resource persons, and other department staff.