Third Nagaland state finance commission team visits Longleng

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The third Nagaland state finance
commission team visited Longleng district led by its member,
Sarah R Ritse, Rtd commissioner & secretary, government of
Nagaland on Thursday at DC’s conference hall Longleng and
held a meeting with administrative officers, officials from
executive engineer, PWD (Road & Bridges), executive engineer,
PHED, SDO (Electrical), DPRO Longleng, president, Phom
Peoples’ Council, president, Phomla Hoichem, president, Phom
Students’ Conference, president, Longleng Town Ward Union,
Presidents of 11 wards the and departments.
A short briefing was given by the representatives from Longleng
Town council, Tamlu Town Council, wards presidents and the
line department’s and further shared the grievances related to
providing various services to the visiting team.
She acknowledged all representatives, and said that they are
here to collect data and find out the real ground reality. She
also urged all line departments to coordinate accordingly with
the district administrator for the smooth implementation of the
development project and tackle situation.