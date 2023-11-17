Third Nagaland state finance commission team visits Longleng

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The third Nagaland state finance

commission team visited Longleng district led by its member,

Sarah R Ritse, Rtd commissioner & secretary, government of

Nagaland on Thursday at DC’s conference hall Longleng and

held a meeting with administrative officers, officials from

executive engineer, PWD (Road & Bridges), executive engineer,

PHED, SDO (Electrical), DPRO Longleng, president, Phom

Peoples’ Council, president, Phomla Hoichem, president, Phom

Students’ Conference, president, Longleng Town Ward Union,

Presidents of 11 wards the and departments.

A short briefing was given by the representatives from Longleng

Town council, Tamlu Town Council, wards presidents and the

line department’s and further shared the grievances related to

providing various services to the visiting team.

She acknowledged all representatives, and said that they are

here to collect data and find out the real ground reality. She

also urged all line departments to coordinate accordingly with

the district administrator for the smooth implementation of the

development project and tackle situation.