Nagaland women panel calls for more awareness on domestic violence

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 13: The Nagaland State Commission for
Women (NSCW) called for creating more awareness on
cybercrime, domestic violence and providing a safe medium
for afflicted women.
Holding a meeting with Phomla Hoichem, the apex women
organisation of Phom Naga community, in Longleng, NSCW
chairperson W Nginyeih Konyak exhorted Phomla Hoichem
to continue to play an active role in collaboration with the
district administration, police and other line departments to
promote and protect women welfare and empowerment.
An NSCW team led by Konyak along with members
Kekhrienuo Meyase and Akokla Longchar and legal
consultant Apila Sangtam paid a two-day visit to Longleng to
discuss various issues facing the women.
The team, along with Phomla Hoichem members, visited the
women police station and Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Longleng.
It also visited Longlen district hospital and interacted with
medical officers and nurses and took a tour of the hospital
wards.
During the visit, various challenges faced by the institutions
with regard to women welfare and protection of their rights
were discussed and the need for various mechanisms to
address the issue of the women affected by violence and
substance abuse.
The team also visited and interacted with officials and female
inmates at Longleng district jail.
During the interaction, Konyak reiterated the need to
strengthen rehabilitation services and emphasised the
importance of the role of district administration, police and
Phomla Hoichem in tackling the menace of substance abuse
in the district.
The team further paid a courtesy visit to the Longleng SP
office.