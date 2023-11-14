Nagaland women panel calls for more awareness on domestic violence

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 13: The Nagaland State Commission for

Women (NSCW) called for creating more awareness on

cybercrime, domestic violence and providing a safe medium

for afflicted women.

Holding a meeting with Phomla Hoichem, the apex women

organisation of Phom Naga community, in Longleng, NSCW

chairperson W Nginyeih Konyak exhorted Phomla Hoichem

to continue to play an active role in collaboration with the

district administration, police and other line departments to

promote and protect women welfare and empowerment.

An NSCW team led by Konyak along with members

Kekhrienuo Meyase and Akokla Longchar and legal

consultant Apila Sangtam paid a two-day visit to Longleng to

discuss various issues facing the women.

The team, along with Phomla Hoichem members, visited the

women police station and Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Longleng.

It also visited Longlen district hospital and interacted with

medical officers and nurses and took a tour of the hospital

wards.

During the visit, various challenges faced by the institutions

with regard to women welfare and protection of their rights

were discussed and the need for various mechanisms to

address the issue of the women affected by violence and

substance abuse.

The team also visited and interacted with officials and female

inmates at Longleng district jail.

During the interaction, Konyak reiterated the need to

strengthen rehabilitation services and emphasised the

importance of the role of district administration, police and

Phomla Hoichem in tackling the menace of substance abuse

in the district.

The team further paid a courtesy visit to the Longleng SP

office.